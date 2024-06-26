Open Menu

PINS Achieves Milestone In Cerebrovascular Surgery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PINS achieves milestone in Cerebrovascular surgery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has reached a significant milestone in

cerebrovascular operations using advanced technology under the supervision of the

US doctors.

According to the PINS sources on Wednesday, eight patients received free treatment at

the institute.

The surgeries, valued at Rs 40 million (approximately USD 120,000), were made possible with the

support of the international organization SEAL ME ANEURYSM GLOBAL REGISTRY. These procedures

aimed at treating aneurysm conditions, included the successful implantation of cost-free coils, allowing patients to lead healthy lives post-surgery.

The medical team led by Dr Amir Badruddin, a Neuro-Endo Scalar and Surgeon trained from Chicago Community Health Care System Master Indiana, and Prof Qasim Basheer, Professor of Neuro-Endo Scalar Surgery, spearheaded the treatment.

Executive Director of the PINS, Professor Dr Asif Bashir emphasized the institute's commitment to providing the best medical facilities despite the high costs and complexities associated with cerebral artery treatments.

He highlighted the availability of highly trained neurosurgeons and doctors from prestigious American institutions at the PINS, ensuring the delivery of advanced care.

He also addressed the challenges posed by ongoing strikes in the OPDs of hospitals across Punjab, affirming that the PINS has continued to extend patient care without interruption. He noted that the institute performs daily operations for around 40 patients with brain diseases and conducts check-ups for over 700 patients each day, maintaining treatment facilities according to international standards.

This achievement underscores the PINS's dedication to delivering exceptional medical care and its resolve to overcome obstacles in the pursuit of patient health and well-being.

