PINS becomes highest free medicine providing hospital in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) According to the policy of the Punjab government, the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences

(PINS) became the first among the government hospitals of the province in providing

free medicines and operation equipments to patients.

The health department reviewed records of all the hospitals and found that all medicines

and surgery facilities were provided free of cost to patients who came for treatment

in the PINS.

In this regard, Executive Director Prof Asif Bashir said that in the light of the vision of CM Punjab

Maryam Nawaz, the provision of better medical facilities to patients in the province will continue

and funds given by the government would be spent purely on welfare of patients.

Prof Asif Bashir congratulated the administration, doctors and nurses for fulfilling expectations

of the government and people.