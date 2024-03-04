PINS Becomes Highest Free Medicine Providing Hospital In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) According to the policy of the Punjab government, the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences
(PINS) became the first among the government hospitals of the province in providing
free medicines and operation equipments to patients.
The health department reviewed records of all the hospitals and found that all medicines
and surgery facilities were provided free of cost to patients who came for treatment
in the PINS.
In this regard, Executive Director Prof Asif Bashir said that in the light of the vision of CM Punjab
Maryam Nawaz, the provision of better medical facilities to patients in the province will continue
and funds given by the government would be spent purely on welfare of patients.
Prof Asif Bashir congratulated the administration, doctors and nurses for fulfilling expectations
of the government and people.
