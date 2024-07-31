PINS hosts seminar on advancement in vascular, endovascular surgery

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) recently organized a significant

seminar on latest advancements in vascular and endovascular surgery worldwide.

Dr Habib Khan, MD, Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Bayshore Medical Center,

USA and among World's 200 Best Vascular Surgeons by Newsweek shared in-depth

insights about the development in the surgery.

In his address, Dr Khan emphasized the importance of staying updated with recent

developments in the field to enhance patient care and outcomes. His presentation

provided a comprehensive overview of cutting-edge techniques and technologies

in vascular surgery, offering valuable knowledge to the attendees.

Professor Asif Bashir, PINS Executive Director expressed his commitment to organizing

similar events in the future. He highlighted the importance of such seminars in keeping

trainees and professionals abreast of modern surgical advancements globally. He also

noted that Dr Khan had traveled from the United States at his own expense to share

his expertise, underscoring his dedication to the field.

The seminar was attended by Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College, Prof Syed Asghar

Naqi, along with other senior professors and a large number of young neurosurgeons.

The event provided an enriching experience for the medical community, offering insights

into the latest medical techniques and investigations.