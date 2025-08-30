PINS introduces Sunday MRI services for patients’ convenience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Saturday has taken another significant step for patient welfare by launching MRI testing services on Sundays.

According to a spokesperson,Executive Director PINS,Professor Dr. Asif Bashir said the initiative would not only save patients valuable time but also spare them the heavy financial burden of seeking such services in the private sector.

He added that under the Health Vision of Chief Minister(CM) Punjab,Maryam Nawaz Sharif,maximum facilities were being ensured for patients,with this development,PINS has become the first hospital in Punjab to provide MRI services even on Sundays.

Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir emphasized that timely MRI testing would facilitate earlier surgical interventions,reaffirming that the institute’s health professionals remain on alert round-the-clock to provide diagnostic and treatment facilities.