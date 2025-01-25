PINS Launches Official Website
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has officially launched its website.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony on Saturday, Professor Asif Bashir, Executive Director of PINS, highlighted the importance of the step in introducing the institute to a global audience.
Professor Bashir emphasized that the website will soon feature additional functionalities, including links for scheduling patient appointments and accessing lab and radiological reports. He noted that these advancements will provide patients with improved treatment options and make medical information more accessible.
“PINS is performing complex neurosurgeries using state-of-the-art equipment, setting standards comparable to those of developing countries,” said Professor Bashir. He reiterated the institute’s commitment to delivering the best medical care, aligned with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
The public can now visit the official PINS website at www.pins.org.pk or reach out via email at [email protected] for the latest updates on treatments and health services. This initiative is expected to enhance the overall healthcare experience, making it easier for patients to manage their health with modern tools and technologies.
