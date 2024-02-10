Open Menu

PINS Launches Training Course To Enhance Nursing Skills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has taken a significant stride towards enhancing the proficiency of its nursing staff by initiating a specialized training course.

According to a spokesperson for PINS said on Saturday, Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim is overseeing the training program, which aims to elevate the standard of patient care and hospital management.

Speaking on the matter, Razia Shamim highlighted the comprehensive nature of the course, emphasizing its focus on improving patient care, ward management, record-keeping, discipline, and healthcare protocols. She underscored the importance of such training in aligning healthcare professionals with modern medical standards, particularly in the intricate realm of neurosurgery.

"Nurses serve as the backbone of our healthcare system," stated Razia , acknowledging the indispensable role of well-trained nursing staff in ensuring successful patient outcomes.

She expressed confidence that the training initiative would not only bolster the capabilities of nurses but also contribute to the delivery of world-class medical services at PINS.

Furthermore, she affirmed PINS's commitment to continuous professional development, hinting at future endeavors to provide modern training facilities for nursing staff. The initiative reflects PINS's dedication to maintaining excellence in healthcare delivery and fostering a culture of continuous learning within the organization.

The training course signals a proactive approach by PINS towards advancing healthcare standards, ultimately benefiting patients and reinforcing the institution's reputation as a premier neurosciences center in the region.

