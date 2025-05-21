PINS Launches 'Zero Day Surgery' For Spinal Trauma
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) has introduced 'Zero Day Surgery' for spinal trauma patients, ensuring immediate surgical intervention within 24 hours of admission.
This initiative has been made possible under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
PINS Executive Director Professor Asif Bashir, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that surgeries are now being performed on the very first day of a patient's admission — a major advancement that aligns with international medical standards.
With the 24-hour functional Neuro Spine Operation Theater now available, spinal trauma patients from all over Punjab can access timely and life-saving treatment. Professor Bashir emphasized that this breakthrough would significantly reduce patient suffering and improve recovery outcomes.
He credited the success to the state-of-the-art facilities provided by the Punjab government and applauded the relentless efforts of the neurosurgeons, anesthesia teams, nurses, and paramedics. “Due to their dedication and tireless work, the institute is delivering world-class care to spinal trauma patients,” he said.
Describing the facility as a “new ray of hope” for people across Punjab, Prof. Bashir said that with this development, no patient will have to endure long waits for critical surgeries. He added that PINS has now emerged as a leading medical institution equipped with modern technology, expert staff, and strong government support.
The initiative marks a significant milestone in Punjab’s healthcare landscape, aiming to ensure that patients receive prompt and effective treatment without unnecessary delays.
