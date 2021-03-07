UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PINS Organises Refresher Courses For Nurses

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:40 PM

PINS organises refresher courses for nurses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has organised refresher courses for nurses to enhance their professional capabilities.

PINS Executive Director Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood told the media on Sunday that for the first time any institution had conducted refresher courses for the nursing community, which was a welcome step.

He said that the role of doctors as well as nurses was important in treatment of patients and it was vital to update the medical knowledge of those in the field of nursing.

He said that in an institution like the PINS, the importance of nurses was doubled as they had to take care of patients suffering from neuro illnesses.

He congratulated PINS Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim on conducting the refresher courses and expressed hope that the initiative would continue in future as well.

The nursing superintendent said that in these courses, nurses were taught about good manners towards patients, good atmosphere and patient-friendly environment at the PINS and special training sessions had been held in that regard.

She said that nurses had been given hands-on training on various aspects of record keeping, charting of drugs, service delivery to patients and patient care, which would enhance their skills and nursing capabilities.

Related Topics

Punjab Drugs Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

56 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

2 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

3 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.