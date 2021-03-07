PINS organises refresher courses for nurses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has organised refresher courses for nurses to enhance their professional capabilities.

PINS Executive Director Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood told the media on Sunday that for the first time any institution had conducted refresher courses for the nursing community, which was a welcome step.

He said that the role of doctors as well as nurses was important in treatment of patients and it was vital to update the medical knowledge of those in the field of nursing.

He said that in an institution like the PINS, the importance of nurses was doubled as they had to take care of patients suffering from neuro illnesses.

He congratulated PINS Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim on conducting the refresher courses and expressed hope that the initiative would continue in future as well.

The nursing superintendent said that in these courses, nurses were taught about good manners towards patients, good atmosphere and patient-friendly environment at the PINS and special training sessions had been held in that regard.

She said that nurses had been given hands-on training on various aspects of record keeping, charting of drugs, service delivery to patients and patient care, which would enhance their skills and nursing capabilities.