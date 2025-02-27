Open Menu

PINS To Inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research And Auditory Office" Soon

Published February 27, 2025

PINS to inaugurate "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) is set to inaugurate the "Almas Bashir Research and Auditory Office" soon, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of medical research and education.

This was announced by Executive Director PINS, Professor Asif Bashir, during a grand ceremony held on Thursday to honor Shaukat Ali Javed, Editor-in-Chief of the Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences, for his outstanding contributions to medical research.

Welcoming Shaukat Ali Javed, Prof. Asif Bashir presented him with a Shield of Honor, recognizing his dedication, professional expertise, and long-standing service in the field of medical research.

In his address, Prof. Bashir highlighted the pivotal role played by Shaukat Ali Javed in promoting neurosurgical research, particularly through the two special editions of the Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences dedicated to PINS. These editions have provided a platform for young neurosurgeons, doctors, and postgraduate trainees to publish their research, gaining international recognition.

Faculty members and young neurosurgeons attending the ceremony also praised Shaukat Ali Javed’s contributions. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to enhancing neurosciences research and education in Pakistan.

