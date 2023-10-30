PINS to provide MRI & CT scan facility round the clock

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The administration of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences has decided to provide MRI and CT scan test facilities to patients 24/7.

PINS Executive Director Prof. Asif Bashir has issued a notification.

In a press statement issued here, he said the initiative would provide relief to patients as it would save their money and time. Prof. Asif Bashir said that all necessary facilities were already being provided to patients. He added that necessary tests for neuro diseases according to the government policy would be ensured.