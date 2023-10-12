Open Menu

PIO Assures CPNE's Delegation Of Resolving Print Media’s Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khan on Thursday assured a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers’ Editors (CPNE) that the issues faced by print media would be resolved on priority

The delegation,led by CPNE’s Senior Vice President Anwar Sajidi and Secretary General Aijaz ul Haq, was called on the PIO here at his office, said a news release.

The delegation felicitated the PIO on assuming the new responsibilities and apprised him of the challenges and problems being faced by the print media in the country especially financial issues were discussed in the meeting in details.

The PIO highlighted the importance of print media in present times in the wake of many new media platforms and appreciated their efforts in highlighting the government’s policies, programmes and issues of the general public.

He further listened to their issues and assured the delegation to address and resolve the problems on priority.

The delegation extended their full support and cooperation to the PIO in dissemination of government’s policies and programmes.

The Editors of national and regional newspapers from across the country including Kazim Khan, Hamid Hussian Abidi, aamer Mahmood, Maqsood Yousufi, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Tahir Farooq and others participated in the meeting.

