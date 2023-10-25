Open Menu

PIO Assures Fair Distribution Of Advertisement To Regional Newspapers

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2023 | 09:11 PM

PIO assures fair distribution of advertisement to regional newspapers

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure fair distribution of advertisements among the regional newspapers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure fair distribution of advertisements among the regional newspapers.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Regional Media Association, that included its Chairman Chaudhry Qurban Hussain, Vice Chairman Atiq Khan, President Faraz Khattak and others.

The delegation welcomed the initiative of the PIO regarding the distribution of advertisements.

On the occasion, the PIO said that measures were being taken to bring improvement in the regional newspapers and fair distribution of advertisements would be ensured for all newspapers.

mhn-nvd

Related Topics

Media All

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan