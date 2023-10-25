PIO assures fair distribution of advertisement to regional newspapers

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure fair distribution of advertisements among the regional newspapers

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Regional Media Association, that included its Chairman Chaudhry Qurban Hussain, Vice Chairman Atiq Khan, President Faraz Khattak and others.

The delegation welcomed the initiative of the PIO regarding the distribution of advertisements.

On the occasion, the PIO said that measures were being taken to bring improvement in the regional newspapers and fair distribution of advertisements would be ensured for all newspapers.

