PIO Congratulates CPNE's Newly Elected Office Bearers
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Mubashir Hassan, the Principal Information Officer, extended his congratulations to the newly elected members of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Friday.
The PIO extended congratulations to Irshad Ahmed Arif for being elected as President, Ejazul Haque for assuming the role of Secretary General, Anwar Sajdi for taking on the position of Senior Vice President, and others elected officials.
Mubashir Hassan conveyed his best wishes to the other recently elected officials, affirming that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has consistently prioritized media freedom.
At present, journalistic principles and media organizations in Pakistan are fulfilling a more effective and responsible role than they did in the past. In today's age of information technology, the media's role holds immense importance.
He described CPNE as a well-organized institution that warmly embraces its newly elected officers. It is anticipated that the newly elected body will actively contribute to addressing journalists' issues and upholding the standards of journalism.
