Open Menu

PIO Congratulates CPNE's Newly Elected Office Bearers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 12:20 AM

PIO congratulates CPNE's newly elected office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Mubashir Hassan, the Principal Information Officer, extended his congratulations to the newly elected members of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Friday.

The PIO extended congratulations to Irshad Ahmed Arif for being elected as President, Ejazul Haque for assuming the role of Secretary General, Anwar Sajdi for taking on the position of Senior Vice President, and others elected officials.

Mubashir Hassan conveyed his best wishes to the other recently elected officials, affirming that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has consistently prioritized media freedom.

At present, journalistic principles and media organizations in Pakistan are fulfilling a more effective and responsible role than they did in the past. In today's age of information technology, the media's role holds immense importance.

He described CPNE as a well-organized institution that warmly embraces its newly elected officers. It is anticipated that the newly elected body will actively contribute to addressing journalists' issues and upholding the standards of journalism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Media Best

Recent Stories

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

36 minutes ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

36 minutes ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

36 minutes ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

56 minutes ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

56 minutes ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

56 minutes ago
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

56 minutes ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

56 minutes ago
 S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR C ..

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

57 minutes ago
 Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

1 hour ago
 Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South A ..

Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote

1 hour ago
 UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election ba ..

UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan