PIO distributes first tranche worth Rs63 m in advertising agencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Principal Information Officer (PIO) Shahera Shahid Monday distributed the first tranche of payment worth Rs63 million in the advertising agencies concerned so that the media workers could get their salaries before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The cheques were distributed in the presence of a representative of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), a Press Information Department (PID) news release said.

According to the statement, the advertising agencies had undertaken to clear the payment of newspapers/ channels against the received amount within 48 hours.

Both the APNS and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) were consulted before the distribution of cheques, the statement said.

The move was aimed at ensuring that the media houses should start making timely payments to their media workers before the Eid-ul-Fitr, the PID statement said, stressing that it was the first tranche and the efforts were being made to clear the outstanding payments before the Eid.

The statement added the PID had released the first tranche worth Rs63 million to the advertising agencies, concerned to clear the outstanding dues of the media houses, so that the media workers could get their salaries before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

"In the light of the directions of the Prime Minister Office to clear outstanding payments to media, the PID has taken up the issue of outstanding payments with all the Federal ministries/departments/organizations and expedited the payment process," the statement concluded.