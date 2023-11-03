Open Menu

PIO Dr Tariq Ensures Fair Distribution Of Ads

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on Friday said every possible measure was being taken to ensure fair distribution of advertisements while efforts were underway to ameliorate the process

According to a news release, he made these remarks in a meeting with the Rawalpindi Islamabad Bureaus Journalists Association’s (RIBJA) delegation that was led by Sardar Shaukat Mehmood.

The delegation congratulated Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan on assuming the post of PIO and apprised him about the problems faced by newspapers.

The PIO assured the delegation that he was well aware of the problems faced by regional newspapers and these problems would be solved on priority.

Murtaza Malik, Asia Khattak, Fayyaz Chaudhry, Malik Asif, Waqar Chaudhry, Arshad Dev Safzai and Bilal Uzmi were also part of the delegation.

