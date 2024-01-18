- Home
- Pakistan
- PIO Dr. Tariq Mehmood highlights Pakistan's role in the evolving landscape of digitization
PIO Dr. Tariq Mehmood Highlights Pakistan's Role In The Evolving Landscape Of Digitization
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mehmood Thursday highlighted that the internet revolution has completely transformed the world, leading to a shift from globalization to digitization, which has also significantly influenced Pakistan.
Addressing a seminar titled "Changing Landscape of Pakistani Electorate and the Role of Political Parties in Ensuring Fair Representation," he noted that the dominance of the world is currently in the hands of large IT-based companies.
He expressed that while political parties possess an understanding of the evolving global landscape, their behavior does not consistently align with this awareness. Emphasizing the need for alignment, he suggested that political parties should adapt themselves to the changing world.
Commending the participants of the seminar, he acknowledged Asghar, the representative of Jamat-e-Islami, for emphasizing the need for proportional representation in the country.
PIO said another participant Dr. Mujeeb expressed the view that there has been a lack of significant movements by farmers and laborers in the past few decades, emphasizing that without their vocal involvement, their destiny cannot be altered.
He praised the PID team for orchestrating an impactful seminar and disseminating information to foster a consensus for guiding the country through its current crisis.
Recent Stories
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Famous poet, Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif remembered on death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
Traffic police register 81 cases against underage, without license drivers9 minutes ago
-
TDAP CEO opens 3rd Engineering & Healthcare Show9 minutes ago
-
Seminar urges comprehensive reforms to address electoral system flaws9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ambassador meets head of Zimbabwean state broadcaster board9 minutes ago
-
PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pak-Iran tension with ‘utmost care’9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Indonesia agree to enhance cooperation in immigration, tourism9 minutes ago
-
SEPA authorities direct to implement environmental laws on brick kilns9 minutes ago
-
Rangers uncover arsenal in Lyari20 minutes ago
-
Kids found dead at home in Sahiwal1 hour ago
-
Prolonged gas loadshedding, surge in LPG prices irk people1 hour ago
-
Very cold and dry weather likely in most KP districts1 hour ago