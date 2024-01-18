Open Menu

PIO Dr. Tariq Mehmood Highlights Pakistan's Role In The Evolving Landscape Of Digitization

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Principal Information Officer (PIO) Dr. Tariq Mehmood Thursday highlighted that the internet revolution has completely transformed the world, leading to a shift from globalization to digitization, which has also significantly influenced Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar titled "Changing Landscape of Pakistani Electorate and the Role of Political Parties in Ensuring Fair Representation," he noted that the dominance of the world is currently in the hands of large IT-based companies.

He expressed that while political parties possess an understanding of the evolving global landscape, their behavior does not consistently align with this awareness. Emphasizing the need for alignment, he suggested that political parties should adapt themselves to the changing world.

Commending the participants of the seminar, he acknowledged Asghar, the representative of Jamat-e-Islami, for emphasizing the need for proportional representation in the country.

PIO said another participant Dr. Mujeeb expressed the view that there has been a lack of significant movements by farmers and laborers in the past few decades, emphasizing that without their vocal involvement, their destiny cannot be altered.

He praised the PID team for orchestrating an impactful seminar and disseminating information to foster a consensus for guiding the country through its current crisis.

