"Pioneer Unity" Calls On New MS CPEIC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

Pioneer unity, an organization of doctors, met newly deputed Medical Superintendent (MS)of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), Dr Rafiq Akhtar at his office here on Thursday

Led by president Poineer Unity, Dr Shahid Rao, a group consisted of Dr Sajid Akhtar, Dr Adnan Aslam, Dr Shahzad Malana and others, congratulated him on his new assignment.

They discussed about extension of CPEIC and other issues of the health facility.

Dr Akhtar assured them of resolution of the problems soon, says a news release issued here.

More Stories From Pakistan

