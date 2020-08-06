Pioneer unity demands civil award for late Dr Muzammil

Pioneer Unity,an organization of doctors,demanded of Punjab government to declare late Dr Muzammil Abbas who died of coronavirus as Shaheed officially besides his nomination for civil award

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pioneer Unity,an organization of doctors,demanded of Punjab government to declare late Dr Muzammil Abbas who died of coronavirus as Shaheed officially besides his nomination for civil award.

In a statement issued here,Pioneer unity said that death of neurosurgeon, Dr Muzammil was a great loss not only for his family but also for his department.

The deceased lost life in line of duty, it said and added that government should acknowledge the services rendered by him for medical profession.

Dr Muzammil graduated MBBS from sheikh Zaid Medical College Rahim Yar Khan and was working as PGR in Nishtar Hospital. He was the only doctor in his family. He was a poet too, it informed.

He lost his life after battling against global pandemic for over forty days, it concluded.