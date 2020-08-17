Pioneer Unity rejects election commissioner deputation for PMA elections

Pioneer unity, an organization of doctors, has categorically refuted the appointment of Dr Fahim Labar as election commissioner for PMA elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pioneer unity, an organization of doctors, has categorically refuted the appointment of Dr Fahim Labar as election commissioner for PMA elections.

In a statement issued here Monday, Pioneer Unity president Dr Shahid Rao said that they have grave concerns over deputation of CPEIC MS, Dr Fahim Labar as Election Commissioner for Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter elections besides non extension of voters registration date.

He informed that a large number of medics had to get themselves registered for the elections but could not do so because date was not extended by defunct body of PMA.

Dr Shahid informed that a consultative meeting of Pioneer unity was convened today wherein it was unanimously decided that they won't accept Dr Labar because he was chief polling agent of a group in previous elections.

No general body meeting was convened by PMA office bearers in last two years, he regretted.