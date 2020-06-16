UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

PIPS Board chalks out plan to increase its outreach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) under the leadership of Chairman Senate/ President PIPS board of Governors has chalked out a plan to increase its outreach, make the platform more robust and provide training and capacity building facilities to the civil servants and career officers in different public sector organizations.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani chaired a meeting of the PIPS officers to review the progress made on amendment in the PIPS Act regarding training of the Civil Servants, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The initiative taken by Chairman Senate for orientation of Civil Servants on the Parliamentary business and Legislative Process, to enhance their performance.

At the outset of the meeting, the chairman senate observed that there was need to develop connection between the public servants and the parliament.

He observed that training, orientations and capacity building programmes at PIPS would enable the civil servants to understand the working of the parliament, its committees and other important aspects.

"Our aim is to build a lasting relationship between institutions and this initiative will surely help in achieving the desired objectives" the chairman expressed his hope while formally according approval to the programme.

Chairman Senate/ President PIPS Board of Governors were appraised regarding the progress made and the coordination with all Chief Secretaries offices and Establishment Division for nomination of officers for the training on Parliamentary Business and Legislative Process.

He was also appraised that the recruitment process for the additional human resources is in process and will be completed in due course of time.

The posts have already been advertised and the written tests are being held by the third party.

The chairman directed the PIPS administration to make arrangement for the training of first batch of forty officers of BS-17 in the month of October, 2020. The nomination from the Federal government departments including autonomous bodies provinces and AJK and GB.

Chairman Senate/ President PIPS Board of Governors appreciated the working of PIPS and reiterated his vision to make the Institute a centre of excellence.

The chairman senate directed the PIPS Management to complete the task within a month regarding the nomination of officers and the recruitment be completed at the earliest to enable the Institute to carry out the task in the stipulated time. The meeting was attended by the Executive Director, D.Gs and Directors of the Institute.

