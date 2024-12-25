PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers

Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) proudly concluded the six-week-long 10th National Parliamentary Development Course (NPDC) to enhance professional competencies of parliamentary officers

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, attended the closing ceremony, as the Chief Guest, said a press release received here from PIPS.

This flagship program aimed at enhancing the professional competencies of parliamentary officers from the National Parliament, Provincial Assemblies, and the Legislative Assemblies of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The comprehensive training course brought together 25 mid-career officers (BS-17, 18 & 19) to equip them with in-depth knowledge of parliamentary processes, governance frameworks, and leadership skills.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Speaker lauded the initiative, emphasizing the pivotal role of trained parliamentary officers in strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring good governance. "Your efforts in mastering parliamentary procedures and governance frameworks will contribute significantly to the nation’s progress," he remarked.

In the absence of the Executive Director, Muhammad Rashid Mafzool Zaka, due to a family bereavement, the senior-most official, Samer Awais, Director General (PDP&C), presented an overview of the program.

She expressed her gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for his gracious presence and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the participants. She also highlighted the pivotal role of Fayaz Thaheem, Deputy Director (PDP), in successfully conducting the 10th NPDC.

The closing ceremony included individual presentations by participants, evaluated by two panels of distinguished judges, showcasing their learnings from the course.

Participants demonstrated their grasp of key topics such as governance, leadership, and public policy, enriched by practical insights. Certificates and shields were distributed to the participants and facilitators in recognition of their commitment and contributions.

The six-week course combined interactive sessions, expert-led discussions, and institutional visits to provide a holistic learning experience.

Participants gained valuable insights into parliamentary procedures, governance practices, and leadership skills, preparing them to excel in their roles and contribute effectively to their institutions.

The Deputy Speaker praised PIPS for its continued efforts in fostering professional growth and building a robust foundation for parliamentary excellence.

The ceremony concluded with reflections, feedback from participants, and a group photograph with the Chief Guest, symbolizing the camaraderie and shared commitment to democratic service.