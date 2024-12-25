PIPS Holds Professional Course For Parliamentary Officers
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) proudly concluded the six-week-long 10th National Parliamentary Development Course (NPDC) to enhance professional competencies of parliamentary officers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) proudly concluded the six-week-long 10th National Parliamentary Development Course (NPDC) to enhance professional competencies of parliamentary officers.
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, attended the closing ceremony, as the Chief Guest, said a press release received here from PIPS.
This flagship program aimed at enhancing the professional competencies of parliamentary officers from the National Parliament, Provincial Assemblies, and the Legislative Assemblies of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The comprehensive training course brought together 25 mid-career officers (BS-17, 18 & 19) to equip them with in-depth knowledge of parliamentary processes, governance frameworks, and leadership skills.
Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Speaker lauded the initiative, emphasizing the pivotal role of trained parliamentary officers in strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring good governance. "Your efforts in mastering parliamentary procedures and governance frameworks will contribute significantly to the nation’s progress," he remarked.
In the absence of the Executive Director, Muhammad Rashid Mafzool Zaka, due to a family bereavement, the senior-most official, Samer Awais, Director General (PDP&C), presented an overview of the program.
She expressed her gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for his gracious presence and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the participants. She also highlighted the pivotal role of Fayaz Thaheem, Deputy Director (PDP), in successfully conducting the 10th NPDC.
The closing ceremony included individual presentations by participants, evaluated by two panels of distinguished judges, showcasing their learnings from the course.
Participants demonstrated their grasp of key topics such as governance, leadership, and public policy, enriched by practical insights. Certificates and shields were distributed to the participants and facilitators in recognition of their commitment and contributions.
The six-week course combined interactive sessions, expert-led discussions, and institutional visits to provide a holistic learning experience.
Participants gained valuable insights into parliamentary procedures, governance practices, and leadership skills, preparing them to excel in their roles and contribute effectively to their institutions.
The Deputy Speaker praised PIPS for its continued efforts in fostering professional growth and building a robust foundation for parliamentary excellence.
The ceremony concluded with reflections, feedback from participants, and a group photograph with the Chief Guest, symbolizing the camaraderie and shared commitment to democratic service.
Recent Stories
Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow
Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold, innovative approaches to rei ..
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Mini ..
PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan
FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident
PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers
UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: ..
The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile ..
DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initi ..
'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels
Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah
Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Ministers38 seconds ago
-
PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan39 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident41 seconds ago
-
PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers43 seconds ago
-
The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile program is welcome. ..51 minutes ago
-
Npc organises Musical Night on the eve of Sindh culture day2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 6 criminals from Larkana, recovered 5 biks, drugs2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 19 criminals2 hours ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Governor's House2 hours ago
-
Sindh Health Minister for resolving journalist’s issued at earliest2 hours ago
-
Two-day family cultural festival concludes2 hours ago
-
DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah2 hours ago