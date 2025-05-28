PIPS President Rana greets nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, cautions India on hate speech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) President the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) Muhammad Amir Rana Wednesday conveyed a heartfelt Youm-e-Takbeer message to the nation, urging India to abandon its hate-filled narrative that threatens to destabilize the region and provoke Pakistan into taking assertive measures.

"Our atomic strength gives us the confidence to stand on equal footing with other nations. We expect others to respect this reality and exercise restraint," he said while in fresh conversation with a local news channel.

"As a nation with atomic power, we are proud of our capabilities and will not hesitate to defend our interests", he added.

"We urge PM Modi to refrain from further provocation and hate speeches, as Pakistan will not hesitate to respond to any aggression."

"As Pakistan's atomic and military assets are managed by responsible leaders, India should focus on improving its diplomatic standing rather than escalating tensions," he added.

"The international community must be vigilant about India's narratives and activities, as they have significant implications for regional and global security," he further added.