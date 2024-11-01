Open Menu

PIPS, UNDP Host Digital Democracy Workshop For KP Assembly Parliamentarians

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PIPS, UNDP host digital democracy workshop for KP Assembly Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), successfully organized a "Digital Democracy" workshop at Serena Hotel, Peshawar, aimed at empowering parliamentarians from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

This workshop, part of an ongoing series, focused on equipping lawmakers with strategies to counter misinformation, understand digital trends, and enhance social media engagement for fostering informed public discourse, said a press release on Friday.

Director General (PDP&C) at PIPS, Samer Awais in her opening remarks highlighted the growing challenge of misinformation and disinformation, noting how emerging AI technologies are being used to spread inaccuracies that influence public opinion, especially among youth. "This series is a critical step to ensure parliamentarians are equipped to address digital misinformation effectively. By collaborating with UNDP, we’re fostering a parliamentary response that keeps up with the pace of digital evolution,” she remarked.

The workshop featured in-depth sessions led by digital experts, including Usman Zafar, Digital Specialist at UNDP, and Fakhar Kakakhel, Senior Journalist and Digital Media Trainer.

Zafar introduced the parliamentarians to the fundamentals of social media and its influence on information integrity.

Kakakhel further expanded on the complexities of online information disorder, discussing verification techniques and conducting practical exercises on fact-checking to empower participants to identify and respond to false information confidently.

Conducted in Pashto to foster accessibility, Kakakhel’s session demonstrated the critical role of local language in effective digital education.

The session also provided parliamentarians with skills in digital constituency mapping and feedback collection, enhancing their ability to engage with voters effectively and responsibly.

The workshop concluded with a networking session, where participants shared feedback and discussed the potential impact of these new skills on their legislative work.

PIPS and UNDP remain committed to supporting Pakistan’s lawmakers in navigating the digital landscape, empowering them to strengthen democratic processes and protect the integrity of information.

