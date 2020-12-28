UrduPoint.com
Pir Adil Gillani Becomes Islamabad Mayor For Next Two Years

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:35 PM

Pir Adil Gillani becomes Islamabad Mayor for next two years

Pir Adil Gillani of PML-N has defeated Malik Sajid Mahmood  and Independent candidate Azhar Mahmood.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) PML-N candidate Pir Adil Gillani has become the mayor of Federal capital after defeating PTI’s Malik Sajid Mahmood and an independent candidate Azhar Mahmood.

The polling was held on the premises of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in G-6 from 9 am to 5pm.

strict arrangements were made on the occasion.

The mayor’s seat fell vacant in October after the surprise resignation of PML-N’s Sheikh Anser Aziz. The new mayor has been elected for the next two months.

However, sources in the PML-N said the victory of their candidate would be helpful to mobilise the public for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s anti-government rally to the capital city in February.

