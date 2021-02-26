UrduPoint.com
Pir Amir Ali Of PPP Takes Oath As MNA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Pir Amir Ali Shah Jilani of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday took oath as Member National Assembly (MNA).

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser administered oath to Amir Ali Shah at the start of the session of the lower house.

Amir Ali was elected as member of the lower house in the bye election in Tharparkar, Sindh.

In a brief speech at the floor of the house he thanked his party and citizens in his constituency for electing him as their legislator and vowed to serve his constituents.

