Pir Bachal Shah Jillani Presides Board Of Governors Meeting For Law Colleges
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The 30th meeting of the board of Governors for Law Colleges affiliated with Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, took place here at SALU Khairpur on Saturday.
Chairman of the Board, Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani, presided over the meeting.
The agenda was discussed, and key decisions were made to bring improvements to the college education system.
In his address, Chairman Jillani emphasized the importance of law in maintaining order and stability. "Without law, nothing can function properly. It is our responsibility to promote and safeguard the rule of law," he stated. He further highlighted the need for collaboration with the university, noting, "If any issue arises, you must approach the university for support."
Pir syed Muhammad Bachal Jillani also commended the education system in Balochistan, asserting that the region is ahead in terms of educational progress. "We need to upgrade our own efforts to match the pace of educational advancements in Balochistan," he added. Reflecting on the significant role of lawyers in the country’s political landscape, he remarked, "Many renowned politicians were once lawyers, and they made significant contributions to the nation's development. We are proud of their work." Acknowledging the collaborative efforts between the Board and the university, the Chairman expressed confidence that, with the Vice Chancellor's leadership, the quality of education would continue to improve.
"With your cooperation, we will ensure the highest standards of education," he said.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk reiterated the importance of adhering to legal procedures in addressing any disputes. "We must ensure all laws are considered, and both sides are heard before making decisions. Otherwise, individuals may seek legal recourse," he cautioned.
Dr. Khushk also emphasized the university's commitment to enhancing education quality and fostering a research culture, with an emphasis on hiring highly qualified faculty members.
During the meeting, members proposed the implementation of various resolutions and decisions and stressed the need for regular meetings. "Meetings should be held as per the provisions of the law, at least four times a year," one member suggested. Concerns were raised about the lack of regular meetings in the past, despite several pressing issues.
The meeting was attended by Prof. Shakeel Akhtar Memon, Secretary BoG for Law and Principal Law College Khairpur, Ahsanullah Laghari from Higher Education Department, Ghulamullah Memon Advocate, Prof. Abdul Qadir Abro Principal HMB Law College Shikarpur, Nisar Ahmed Soomro Principal City Law College Kashmore, Ali Asghar Principal Law College Ghotki and M. Saleem Soomro Additional Secretary Law Department and other members.
Recent Stories
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Agriculture University will offer holistic scholarships to talented students2 minutes ago
-
Criminal gang busted; valuables recovered2 minutes ago
-
Pir Bachal Shah Jillani presides Board of Governors meeting for Law Colleges2 minutes ago
-
ATH administration refutes social media rumors about MRI machine2 minutes ago
-
UN should come forward to resolve Kashmir issue: Barrister Sultan2 minutes ago
-
'Improvisation Through Nature' on display2 minutes ago
-
PPP gears up for overhaul ahead of Bilawal’s Lahore rally12 minutes ago
-
All set for ZAB anniversary12 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons seized by ICT Police12 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker condemns Lower Kurram attack12 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 6 injured over old enmity: SSP12 minutes ago
-
DIG directed for general hold-up to maintain law & order12 minutes ago