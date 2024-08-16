Open Menu

Pir Bala Warsak Road Blast Leaves 2 Police Officials Critically Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Pir Bala Warsak Road blast leaves 2 police officials critically injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) A powerful explosion ripped through Pir Bala Warsak Road in the early hours of Friday morning, leaving at least two police officials critically injured.

According to details, rescue officials informed that a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on Pir Bala Warsak Road in Peshawar, targeting a police vehicle that had just passed by, a private news channels

reported.

According to rescue sources the blast resulted in injuries of least two police personnel, who were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

In the aftermath of explosion on Pir Bala Warsak Road, rescue teams promptly arrived at the site to provide medical assistance and secure the area, rescue sources added.

Concurrently, police officials initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, collecting evidence and eyewitness accounts to determine the circumstances surrounding the blast, police official added.

