PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah visited the residence of legendary Pashto music icon and singer Ustad Khyal Muhammad in Dabgari Garden here Saturday to condole over the death of the wife of Khyal Muhammad.

He expressed deep sorrow over the death of the deceased and expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family. The Special Assistant prayed for the repose of the deceased's soul.

On this occasion, he also condoled with the sons of Ustad Khyal Muhammad, Wasal Khyal and Anwar Khyal.