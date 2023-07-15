Open Menu

Pir Haroon Shah Condoles Over Death Of Khyal Muhammad's Wife

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Pir Haroon Shah condoles over death of Khyal Muhammad's wife

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah visited the residence of legendary Pashto music icon and singer Ustad Khyal Muhammad in Dabgari Garden here Saturday to condole over the death of the wife of Khyal Muhammad.

He expressed deep sorrow over the death of the deceased and expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family. The Special Assistant prayed for the repose of the deceased's soul.

On this occasion, he also condoled with the sons of Ustad Khyal Muhammad, Wasal Khyal and Anwar Khyal.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Wife Family

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

12 minutes ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

20 minutes ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

12 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

12 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

12 hours ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

12 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan