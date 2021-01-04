UrduPoint.com
Pir Imtiaz Haider Calls On Governor Balochistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday appreciated efforts of Pir Imtiaz Haider a Faisalabad resident for writing the largest copy of the Holy Quran with his hand.

He lauded Imtiaz Haider for his love and respect for the Holy Quran and said every Muslim has special love with Holy Quran.

He expressed these views while talking to Pir Imtiaz Haider Shah Noorani who called on him at Governor House here.

Amanullah Khan said the words of the Holy Quran were written by Pir Imtiaz Haider in his own hand over a period of one year which is commendable.

Later, Pir Imtiaz Haider Shah Noorani also briefed the Governor about the details of the verses of the Holy Quran written by him.

Earlier, Pir Imtiaz Haider claimed that he had written the World's largest handwritten Quran. According to Haider, it took him a year to complete the whole task.

The length of the handwritten holy scripture is around 3,125 ft. Haider had used 4 different colors while writing the script and later on rolled each page around a ruler in order to protect it. The approximate weight of the Holy Quran is 150kg.

