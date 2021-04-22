Pir Khalid Sultan condemns Quetta blast

Central Nazim-e-Ala of Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Sahibzada Pir Khalid Sultan, on Thursday strongly condemned the blast at Serena Hotel in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Central Nazim-e-Ala of Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Sahibzada Pir Khalid Sultan, on Thursday strongly condemned the blast at Serena Hotel in Quetta.

In a condemnatory statement, Sahibzada Pir Khalid Sultan said that those elements who were targeting innocent people in the Holy month of Ramazan were not human.

He said that the terrorists are the enemy of the Muslim Ummah and humanity as they are once again trying to destabilize the law and order situation of the country which will never succeed.

He urged law enforcement agencies to arrest those involved in the terror incident as soon as possible. Pir Khalid Sultan expressed his grief over precious losses of lives and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured of blast.