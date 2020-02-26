Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi organizes Farmers' Day

Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with National Rural Support Program (NRSP) organized a Farmers' Day here on Wednesday at Tehsil Gujjar Khan for an active dialogue and the faculty and students research and expertise may reach the end users

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with National Rural Support Program (NRSP) organized a Farmers' Day here on Wednesday at Tehsil Gujjar Khan for an active dialogue and the faculty and students research and expertise may reach the end users.

Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman was the chief guest while deans, directors, faculty members were also present. Over 150 farmers also attended the program.

Presentations and information were delivered by the PMAS-AAUR faculty of Agriculture Engineering, Livestock, Veterinary and food & Nutrition Departments.

Dr. Qamar Zaman addressing the participants said, the Potohar belt has rich resources of cultivation of vegetables, fruits and cut flowers. He advised the farmers to adopt new innovations into agriculture.

The VC said that the core work of the universities are teaching and transfer of knowledge but the transfer of knowledge was being neglected so after getting the charge of the VC he instructed his team to conduct the activities where direct interaction with the farmers could be made possible and two way information, knowledge and issues could be shared.

The university instructed the students for applied research during degree so that the farming community's problems could be resolved.

He informed the farmers that the faculty of PMAS-AAUR is available to help and support them and thanked the NRSP for arranging such a beneficial event and hoped such programs would also be arranged in future.

During the event, M. Imran representative of the PRC Agro Tech showed keen interest to work with close coordination of PMAS, Arid Agriculture by organizing events and bringing all information and technology to the farmers.

Malik Fatih Khan, the RGM of NRSP explained how NRSP works and hoped that the farmers got very useful information which would help them for better farming by overcoming the issues.

On the occasion the farmers discussed their problems with the scientists. Different departments of the university set up stalls and displayed their products/research findings which were also visited by the farmers and appreciated.

While sharing their experiences they appreciated the positive efforts of PMAS-AAUR for organizing the Farmers' Day to develop direct interaction with the scientists.