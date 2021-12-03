UrduPoint.com

Pir Muhammad Shah Takes Over Charge As DIG Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:49 PM

Pir Muhammad Shah takes over charge as DIG Hyderabad

Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has taken over the charge of the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has taken over the charge of the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad on Friday.

After assuming the office, he held an introductory meeting with the officers of Hyderabad range and asked to strive hard for maintenance of law and order situation in all districts of the range.

He emphasized the need of working like team so that the required tasks could be achieved well in direction.

Among Incharges of all branches of DIG office, officers and officials, the meeting was attended by ADIG Muhammad Jumman and S.P. Complains Aijaz Bhatti.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

Lahore win girl's hockey final

Lahore win girl's hockey final

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan finalizes arrangem ..

Election Commission of Pakistan finalizes arrangements for holding Lahore by ele ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister praises provinces, districts, polio ..

Prime Minister praises provinces, districts, polio workers for efforts on eradic ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow Not Aware of Preparations to Organize Russi ..

Moscow Not Aware of Preparations to Organize Russia-Ukraine Meeting Mediated by ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Arctic National Park Reports Disappearanc ..

Russia's Arctic National Park Reports Disappearance of Peninsula on Franz Josef ..

10 minutes ago
 Workshop on philosophy and research concludes at F ..

Workshop on philosophy and research concludes at Fatima Jinnah Women University ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.