Pir Muhammad Shah takes over charge as DIG Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has taken over the charge of the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad on Friday.

After assuming the office, he held an introductory meeting with the officers of Hyderabad range and asked to strive hard for maintenance of law and order situation in all districts of the range.

He emphasized the need of working like team so that the required tasks could be achieved well in direction.

Among Incharges of all branches of DIG office, officers and officials, the meeting was attended by ADIG Muhammad Jumman and S.P. Complains Aijaz Bhatti.