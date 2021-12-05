UrduPoint.com

Pir Naqib Condemns Sialkot Mob Lynching As Tragic Incident

Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Pir Naqib condemns Sialkot mob lynching as tragic incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman, a prominent religious and spiritual leader and Sajjada Nasheen (Custodian) of Eid Gah Sharif, Sunday said "Islam is a religion of peace, brotherhood and tolerance that provided complete security to human life, property, blood and dignity." He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of weekly Hadith lessons held at Eid Gah Sharif Mausoleum here and termed the Sialkot mob lynching of the Sri Lankan individual as a tragic incident.

Allama Siddique Al Hasnain and Khawaja Wajahat Jameel also addressed the gathering while Hafiz Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Tahir offered Naat to extend praises for the Holy Prophet.

The Holy prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is the greatest benefactor of humanity, they said.

"The highest teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) are for the welfare and survival of mankind." Before announcing the prophethood, the Holy Prophet addressed the people and when he asked them how they found him among them, they all said in unison that we found you the best among us," the Scholar said.

Speaking on the occasion, Pir Naqib said, "As followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we should be proud of our association with him so that my caste, my words and deeds do not cause pain and suffering to others." When non-Muslim nations researched the true religion of Islam, they looked at the acts of worship as well as the dealings, relations and customs of Muslims with others and said that the true religion of islam was the complete code of life, he added.

"The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the greatest being in the universe and the greatest human being. The recent tragedy of Sialkot has left the hearts and minds of the Islamists of Pakistan in a state of anguish and grief," Pir Naqib regretted.

He added that the state law did not allow any individual to take the law into his own hands.

At the end of the ceremony, Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman offered special prayers for the security, prosperity, development of the beloved homeland, the supremacy of Pakistan's armed forces, inter-Muslim unity and eradication of Covid-19 epidemic from all over the world.

