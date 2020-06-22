UrduPoint.com
Pir Noor-ul-Haq Grieved Over Jauhari's Demise

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:05 PM

Pir Noor-ul-Haq grieved over Jauhari's demise

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent religious scholar, President Shia Democratic Alliance Allama Talib Jauhari, who died late last night

In his condolence message, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the services rendered by poet, historian and philosopher Allama Talib Jauhari for promotion of Islamic ethics would be remembered till late.

Qadri prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Jauhari spent his whole life in promoting the teachings of Quran and his services would be remembered for long.

