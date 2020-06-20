(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mufti Muhammad Naeem of Jamia Banoria, Karachi.

In his condolence message, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri paid tributes to the services of Mufti Naeem and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Mufti Naeem spent his whole life in promoting the teachings of Quran and Sunnah and his services would be remembered for long.