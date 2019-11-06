(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to end the sit-in keeping in view the sanctity of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the persistent inclement weather in the Federal capital. Talking to the media , he said the government and the JUI-F would hopefully reach an agreement soon as the Maulana's track-record showed that he had never got himself stuck up into a blind alley.

The minister said he was perturbed over the plight of the sit-in participants who had to brave last night's rain with increasing cold. The Maulana should take pity on his poor followers, he added.

He said the workers of the Maulana's allied parties were missing from the sit in. Qadri said Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday (November 9), which would help promote religious harmony. Hundreds of Sikh Yatrees from across the globe would attend the inauguration ceremony, he added.

Religious freedom to all the minorities was being ensured in the country, the minister said.

Qadri said he was a better Muslim as he had learnt the Holy Quran and got other religious education from Madaris (religious seminaries). He had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as he found Imran Khan a true lover of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

It was not fair that those, who were claiming themselves to be Ashiq-e-Rasool (lovers of the Holy Prophet-PBUH), were terming the PTI leadership opponents of the Namoos-e-Risalat (sanctity of the Prophethood-PBUH), he added.

He said the PTI government had already asked the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has already been asked to forward suggestions for implementation.

He said the International Seerat Conference would be held in Islamabad on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Religious scholars from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Iran, Iraq and Palestine would attend the conference, whose guidance would be sought to Pakistan a model state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina, he added.