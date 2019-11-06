UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Asks Fazl To End Sit-in Keeping In View Rabi-ul-Awwal's Sanctity

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:09 PM

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri asks Fazl to end sit-in keeping in view Rabi-ul-Awwal's sanctity

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to end the sit-in keeping in view the sanctity of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the persistent inclement weather in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to end the sit-in keeping in view the sanctity of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the persistent inclement weather in the Federal capital. Talking to the media, he said the government and the JUI-F would hopefully reach an agreement soon as the Maulana's track-record showed that he had never got himself stuck up into a blind alley.

The minister said he was perturbed over the plight of the sit-in participants who had to brave last night's rain with increasing cold. The Maulana should take pity on his poor followers, he added.

He said the workers of the Maulana's allied parties were missing from the sit in. Qadri said Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday (November 9), which would help promote religious harmony. Hundreds of Sikh Yatrees from across the globe would attend the inauguration ceremony, he added.

Religious freedom to all the minorities was being ensured in the country, the minister said.

Qadri said he was a better Muslim as he had learnt the Holy Quran and got other religious education from Madaris (religious seminaries). He had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as he found Imran Khan a true lover of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

It was not fair that those, who were claiming themselves to be Ashiq-e-Rasool (lovers of the Holy Prophet-PBUH), were terming the PTI leadership opponents of the Namoos-e-Risalat (sanctity of the Prophethood-PBUH), he added.

He said the PTI government had already asked the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has already been asked to forward suggestions for implementation.

He said the International Seerat Conference would be held in Islamabad on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Religious scholars from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Iran, Iraq and Palestine would attend the conference, whose guidance would be sought to Pakistan a model state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Palestine Iran Poor Education Egypt Iraq Tunisia Saudi Arabia November Muslim Media All From Government Agreement CII Love Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab strengthen stranglehold on Balochi ..

27 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI: Taimur scores centu ..

30 minutes ago

Central Punjab poised for victory in Faisalabad

34 minutes ago

Thar Foundation focuses on Vulture Conservation in ..

39 minutes ago

President issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Resear ..

40 minutes ago

Deutsche Welle Relieved After Top Russian Diplomat ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.