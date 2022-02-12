UrduPoint.com

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Attends Opening Session Of Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday attended the opening session of 32nd conference of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs being held in Egypt from February 12 to 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday attended the opening session of 32nd conference of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs being held in Egypt from February 12 to 13.

The title of the conference is 'The Contract of Citizenship and its Impact on Achieving Societal and Global Peace', said a press release issued here.

Minister of Awqaf Egypt Prof Dr Mohamed Mokhtar Jom'ah, who is also Head of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, formally inaugurated the conference in Cairo.

Ministers of Islamic Affairs, Auqaf and dignitaries from Muslim countries are participating in the two-day conference.

The conference is comprised of nine themes having plenary sessions to be moderated by ministers and Muslim scholars.

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Auqaf Muhammad Zahoor is also accompanying the religious minister during the visit.

