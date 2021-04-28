UrduPoint.com
Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri Condoles Demise Of Abdul Aziz

Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:23 PM

Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoles demise of Abdul Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri on Wednesday extended condolences over the demise of Pir Muhammad Abdul Aziz Chishti of Gujranwala.

The nation has lost a scholar and a true lover of the Prophet, Qadri added.

"We pray for the forgiveness and elevation of Pir Abdul Aziz Chishti. I offer my condolences to all the students and family of Hazrat, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri", he added.

