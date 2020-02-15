Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri Condoles Naeem-ul-Haque's Demise
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 10:34 PM
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoled the untimely demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haque
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoled the untimely demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haque.
In a condolence message, the minister acknowledged the contributions of Naeem ul Haque in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Naeem ul Haque was a sincere friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.