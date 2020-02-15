(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoled the untimely demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haque

In a condolence message, the minister acknowledged the contributions of Naeem ul Haque in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Naeem ul Haque was a sincere friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.