UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri Condoles Naeem-ul-Haque's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 10:34 PM

Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoles Naeem-ul-Haque's demise

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoled the untimely demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoled the untimely demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haque.

In a condolence message, the minister acknowledged the contributions of Naeem ul Haque in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Naeem ul Haque was a sincere friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister

Recent Stories

US Tells Ghani Ready to Use Lethal Force If Taliba ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous grieved over sad demise of Naeem-ul-Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Police to deploy over 1500 cops for UN Secretary-G ..

2 minutes ago

Nasir Shah condemns murder of MPA Shahnaz Ansari

2 minutes ago

PTI’s pioneer member Naeemul Haque passes away

40 minutes ago

Polio awareness walk held at Larkana

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.