Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Distributes Prizes Among 25 Talented Students Of Journalists' Children

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday distributed cash awards, certificates and three gold medals among the 25 talented journalists' children, who got distinctions in Matric and Intermediate examinations in the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Capital Smart City Managing Director sponsored the prizes. General Manager Capital Smart City Mujeeb Ahmed Khan was present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion Noor-ul-Haq Qadri asked the students to work hard if they wanted to compete in the world.

He urged the parents to concentrate on imparting good training to their children.

He said the life of a journalist is very tough as they find less time for their children. It is duty of the state and media houses' owners to provide them quality facilities.

Later talking to media, he expressed the hope that the negotiations between the government team and Jamiat Ulema e islam Fazl (JUI-F) would prove successful.

