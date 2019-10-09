Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Iraqi Ambassador agree to provide optimum facilities to Zaireen

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Ambassador of Iraq in Pakistan Abdul Salam Saddam on Wednesday agreed to ensure the safety of Pakistani Ziarat pilgrims during their visit to Iraq besides providing them maximum facilities in their sacred journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Ambassador of Iraq in Pakistan Abdul Salam Saddam on Wednesday agreed to ensure the safety of Pakistani Ziarat pilgrims during their visit to Iraq besides providing them maximum facilities in their sacred journey.

The Minister met with the Ambassador along with Spokesman of Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan and apprised the Ambassador about the problems being confronted by Pakistani Zaireen in getting Iraq visa to attend the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) due to condition of getting approval from Iraqi Interior and Foreign Ministry, saying many Zaireen have already bought tickets and booked hotels for attending the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), said a press release.

It merits mentioning here that a delegation of Zaireen had recently met the Minister and apprised him about the problems being faced by them in getting Iraq visa. The Chehlum and Arbaeen in Iraq would be on October 19.