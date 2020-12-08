Pir Noor-ul-Haq visits Wahdat House

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday visited Wahdat House here and expressed condolence over the death of late senior journalist, Pir Sufaid Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday visited Wahdat House here and expressed condolence over the death of late senior journalist, Pir Sufaid Shah.

In his tributes to late Pir Sufaid Shah, the federal minister said that the conferring of Presidential Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, declaring him as Baba-e-Pashto journalism by the International Pashto Conference and achievement of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) Life Achievement Award are reflecting his performance in journalism.