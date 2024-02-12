Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

(@Abdulla99267510)

After the GDA meeting in Karachi, Pir Pagara, in a media conversation, stated that when the decision was made to give seats to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), then these two seats should also be given to Zardari Sahib.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and the Muslim League Functional leader Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi (Pir Pagara) announced to vacate two seats in the Sindh Assembly.

Pir Pagara claimed that he was advised to ally with Zardari Sahib, and the seats would be given, but he refused, saying that in front of GDA, there is a zero, and in front of MQM, there are 15.

He asserted that they reject the election results; it was an anti-state election. Returning officers' work is not someone else's, we will return these two seats as well. We will protest within the bounds of the law; nobody will stop our protest, and we won't accept any charity seats.

He mentioned that a friend advised him to end GDA, but he replied, saying he cannot end GDA.

GDA leader Safdar Abbasi stated that they would not let the next government function until transparent elections are held. We will continue to protest until transparent elections take place.