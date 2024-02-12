Pir Pagara Announces To Vacate Two Seats In Sindh Assembly
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2024 | 07:23 PM
After the GDA meeting in Karachi, Pir Pagara, in a media conversation, stated that when the decision was made to give seats to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), then these two seats should also be given to Zardari Sahib.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and the Muslim League Functional leader Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi (Pir Pagara) announced to vacate two seats in the Sindh Assembly.
After the GDA meeting in Karachi, Pir Pagara, in a media conversation, stated that when the decision was made to give seats to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), then these two seats should also be given to Zardari Sahib.
Pir Pagara claimed that he was advised to ally with Zardari Sahib, and the seats would be given, but he refused, saying that in front of GDA, there is a zero, and in front of MQM, there are 15.
He asserted that they reject the election results; it was an anti-state election. Returning officers' work is not someone else's, we will return these two seats as well. We will protest within the bounds of the law; nobody will stop our protest, and we won't accept any charity seats.
He mentioned that a friend advised him to end GDA, but he replied, saying he cannot end GDA.
GDA leader Safdar Abbasi stated that they would not let the next government function until transparent elections are held. We will continue to protest until transparent elections take place.
Recent Stories
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
.7 minutes ago
-
Computerized system fully activated in teaching hospitals7 minutes ago
-
Firdous Ashiq reches out IHC to get protective bail7 minutes ago
-
CDA to develop housing scheme with participation of private firms7 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign to be launched on Feb 26 in Khairpur7 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear Bushra Bibi's plea on Tuesday16 minutes ago
-
Nine years old girl body found in village Ghora Bazran16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets Belarusian FM; discusses ways to boost bilateral ties16 minutes ago
-
Nurses plays important role in care, treatment of patients :MS17 minutes ago
-
Regional Head Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Larkana17 minutes ago
-
No accused can be arrested from courts' premises: IHC17 minutes ago
-
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections29 minutes ago