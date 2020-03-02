UrduPoint.com
Pir Pagara Calls On Prime Minister, Discuss Political Matters Of Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:38 PM

Pir Sahib Pagara on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed political matters of Sindh province and resolution of people's problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pir Sahib Pagara on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed political matters of Sindh province and resolution of people's problems.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Pir Sadruddin Shah were also present during the meeting, a statement of the PM office issued here said.

Pir Sahib Pagara lauded interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan for welfare of the people of Sindh and overall development of the province and the steps taken by the Federal government in that regard.

The participants requested the prime minister to extend the scope of Kafalat Programme under the Ehsaas Programme in the province.

