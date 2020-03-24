UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pir Pagara Directs To His Followers To Not Visit Darga

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Pir Pagara directs to his followers to not visit darga

Pir Pagara, Pir Sabhgatullah Shah Rashdi alias Raja Saien, the custodian of the shrine of Rozi Dhani, has directed thousands of followers not come to Dargah Sharif due to the prevailing situation, as thousands of devotees every year visited on the eve of Rajab 27 to celebrate eid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pir Pagara, Pir Sabhgatullah Shah Rashdi alias Raja Saien, the custodian of the shrine of Rozi Dhani, has directed thousands of followers not come to Dargah Sharif due to the prevailing situation, as thousands of devotees every year visited on the eve of Rajab 27 to celebrate eid.

All Sajada Nasheen of different Shrines in Sindh, also postponed all rituals of the shrines and reiterated upon their followers to cooperate with the government.

Related Topics

Sindh EID All Government

Recent Stories

Govt failed to control Taftan Border to stop sprea ..

3 minutes ago

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

10 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

11 minutes ago

Baring Vostok's Calvey Has 'Catastrophic' Vitamin ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” cam ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Your City Needs Yo ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.