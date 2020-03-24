Pir Pagara directs to his followers to not visit darga

Pir Pagara, Pir Sabhgatullah Shah Rashdi alias Raja Saien, the custodian of the shrine of Rozi Dhani, has directed thousands of followers not come to Dargah Sharif due to the prevailing situation, as thousands of devotees every year visited on the eve of Rajab 27 to celebrate eid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pir Pagara, Pir Sabhgatullah Shah Rashdi alias Raja Saien, the custodian of the shrine of Rozi Dhani, has directed thousands of followers not come to Dargah Sharif due to the prevailing situation, as thousands of devotees every year visited on the eve of Rajab 27 to celebrate eid.

All Sajada Nasheen of different Shrines in Sindh, also postponed all rituals of the shrines and reiterated upon their followers to cooperate with the government.