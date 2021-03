Pir of Sial Sharif, Pir Qasim Sialvi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pir of Sial Sharif, Pir Qasim Sialvi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

During the meeting, matters regarding the registration of Dargahs (shrines) and the promotion of Islamic teachings were discussed.