Pir Sadarruddin Shah Rashdi grieves loss of life in plane crash

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) Sindh President, Pir Syed Sadarrudin Shah Rashdi on Friday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of life in PIA plane crash in the city.

In a condolence message here, he expressed his sympathies for the bereaved families.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage tothe bereaved families to bear this loss.