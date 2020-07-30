Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani of Golra Sharif passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani of Golra Sharif on Thursday passed away at the age of 94.

Pir Abdul Haq Gilani was son of Pir Syed Ghulam Muhiuddin and grandson of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Gilani.

According to details, the funeral prayers of Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani will be offered after Asar prayers at the Dargah Golra Sharif today, a private news channel reported.

