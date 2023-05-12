UrduPoint.com

'Pir Sipahi'-- A Historical Account Of Multan History Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 08:14 PM

'Pir Sipahi'-- a historical account of Multan history launched

'Pir Sipahi'-- a historical account of Multan history authored by noted poet and writer Raziuddin Razi was launched in the form of a book at a ceremony held here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :'Pir Sipahi'-- a historical account of Multan history authored by noted poet and writer Raziuddin Razi was launched in the form of a book at a ceremony held here Friday.

Zaheer Kamal, a journalist known for his literary work for children, presided over the ceremony at the Literary Sitting "Adbi Baithak" at Multan Arts Council.

The book also highlights columns contributed by the author that depict his love for Multan city, says Zaheer Kamal.

He added that the literary work by Razi must be appreciated as a credible effort to compile Multan history that would be helpful for the generations to come.

Noted poet and educationist Dr Muhammad Amin, best known for his work on Haiku, a three-line poetry originated in Japanese, said that the author's literary work was gaining popularity among modern-day literature enthusiasts and added that he never hesitated in describing bitter truths in his own artistic way.

Noted columnist Khalid Masud Khan, better known for his humorous or fun poetry, described Raziuddin Razi's personality as an embodiment of love.

Shakir Hussain Shakir hailed 'Pir Sipahi' as a work of literature unveiling hidden corners of Multan history.

Director Multan Arts Council, Saleem Qaisar, expressed good wishes for the author and described 8 books he authored on Multan history as a big service to the city.

Other poets and authors Qamar Raza Shahzad, Azhar Saleem Majoka, Nawazish Ali Nadeem, Suhail Abdi, former station director Radio Multan Asif Khaitran, presidential award winner poet and calligrapher Muhammad Mukhtar Ali, Qaisar Abbas Sabir, Israr Ahmad and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Multan Best Love

Recent Stories

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May ..

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May 15

8 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

8 minutes ago
 ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identificatio ..

ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

8 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

8 minutes ago
 NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumo ..

NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumored to Become Twitter's CEO

6 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.