'Pir Sipahi'-- a historical account of Multan history launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :'Pir Sipahi'-- a historical account of Multan history authored by noted poet and writer Raziuddin Razi was launched in the form of a book at a ceremony held here Friday.

Zaheer Kamal, a journalist known for his literary work for children, presided over the ceremony at the Literary Sitting "Adbi Baithak" at Multan Arts Council.

The book also highlights columns contributed by the author that depict his love for Multan city, says Zaheer Kamal.

He added that the literary work by Razi must be appreciated as a credible effort to compile Multan history that would be helpful for the generations to come.

Noted poet and educationist Dr Muhammad Amin, best known for his work on Haiku, a three-line poetry originated in Japanese, said that the author's literary work was gaining popularity among modern-day literature enthusiasts and added that he never hesitated in describing bitter truths in his own artistic way.

Noted columnist Khalid Masud Khan, better known for his humorous or fun poetry, described Raziuddin Razi's personality as an embodiment of love.

Shakir Hussain Shakir hailed 'Pir Sipahi' as a work of literature unveiling hidden corners of Multan history.

Director Multan Arts Council, Saleem Qaisar, expressed good wishes for the author and described 8 books he authored on Multan history as a big service to the city.

Other poets and authors Qamar Raza Shahzad, Azhar Saleem Majoka, Nawazish Ali Nadeem, Suhail Abdi, former station director Radio Multan Asif Khaitran, presidential award winner poet and calligrapher Muhammad Mukhtar Ali, Qaisar Abbas Sabir, Israr Ahmad and others also spoke.