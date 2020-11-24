Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard left for eternal abode after protracted illness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Journalist, Founder and Chief Editor of Daily Wahdat, Pir Syed Sufaid Shah Hamdard left for eternal abode after a protracted illness here on Tuesday.

Pir Sufaid Shah also known as Baba-e-Sahafat was bed ridden from a long period and admitted to a local hospital three weeks back. He dedicated his whole life to field of journalism and many of his disciples and adherents who started career in journalism in Daily Wahdat are working in leading newspapers and media channels of the country.

Regarded as Journalism academy, Pir Sufaid Shah was among the senior most journalists of the country and his career spanned almost 70 years. Pir Sufaid Shah who started Daily Wahdat in 1970 left a legacy of meritorious services during Afghan jihad that not only encouraged Afghan freedom fighters but played a significant role in promoting love, unity and brotherhood between people of Pakistan and Afghans.

Sufaid Shah was also awarded pride of performance for his dedication and professionalism. He was also the recipient of various awards conferred on him by leading media organizations including Life Achievement Awards of APNS and CPNE while he was declared Baba-e-Pashtu Sahafat in International Pashto Conference. He also served as member and convener of APNS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and played a prominent role in CPNE.

He was father of Colonel Retired, Syed Daud Shah, Syed Rehmdil Shah, Syed Ali Shah, Chief Executive Daily Wahdat, Syed Haroon Shah, Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Syed Amjad Ali Shah and father- in-law of Syed Baqir Shah, Syed Hikmat Shah, Syed Sajawal Shah and Moulana Arshad Ali.

His funeral prayer would be offered here Wednesday (Tomorrow) on 11:00 AM near in Alam Bagh Warsak Road